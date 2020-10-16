Yandex metrika counter

Missiles fired from Armenian territory against Ganja: Azerbaijani official

The ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Armenia against the city of Ganja, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted.  

Hajiyev stressed that Ganja is far away from combat zone.

“There was no military necessity. Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibility for these nefarious war crimes,” he added.


