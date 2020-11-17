Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 50m for design and construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

  • Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 50 million manats for the construction of the 101.5km-long highway.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

