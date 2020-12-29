President Ilham Aliyev awards group of servicemen for liberation of Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Medal “For the liberation of Lachin” to a group of servicemen.

Under the order, 5,775 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been honored with the medal for the courage and heroism shown during the military operations to liberate the Lachin district from occupation.

Five colonels and 39 lieutenant colonels are among those who have been awarded.

News.Az

News.Az