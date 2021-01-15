President Ilham Aliyev: Tea in "armudu" glasses with pakhlava at Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain) - to the joy of friends and to the spite of enemies! (PHOTO/VIDEO)

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva were invited to tea at Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain).

"Tea in "armudu" glasses with pakhlava at Jidir Duzu - to the joy of friends and to the spite of enemies!" said President Ilham Aliyev.

"Today, on the morning of January 15, we came to Jidir Duzu again. We are already leaving Shusha for Baku. Before leaving, we wanted to visit this sacred, historical place, to see this beauty again, to say "Thank you very much" to Shusha, "Good-bye for the moment!" We have returned to our homeland, we have liberated Shusha. After that, the people of Azerbaijan will live in Shusha forever," the head of state said.

