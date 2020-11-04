Rouhani: Restoration of its territorial integrity – right of Azerbaijan

It is right of Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting of the Cabinet of Iran, according to IRINN TV channel.

The president noted in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has proposed its plan to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, and Russia.

Rouhani added that Iran expresses hope this plan will end the conflict and result in peace.

News.Az