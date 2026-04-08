China says Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to pursue comprehensive peace

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China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed during peace talks in Urumqi to explore a comprehensive solution to the conflict that broke out between the two countries last October.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that both countries agreed at the meetings in China not to take actions that would escalate or complicate the situation, News.Az reports, citing Market Screener.

Mao added that China would continue to communicate with both countries and provide a platform for dialogue.

News.Az