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Azerbaijan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for dialogue

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Azerbaijan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry welcomes the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a statement.

The ministry also called on the parties "to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust," News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

"We welcome the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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We highly appreciate the efforts of all parties that mediated the achievement of this ceasefire.

We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as to establishing lasting peace and stability.

We call on the parties to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.

Azerbaijan remains ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region."


News.Az 

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