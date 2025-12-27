Spanish family lost after boat sinks off Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Spanish family of four has gone missing after a boat carrying eleven people sank off the coast of Indonesia due to severe weather, according to Spanish authorities and an Indonesian news agency on Saturday.

The other passengers - two more tourists from Spain, four crew members and a tour guide - were all rescued safely during the incident late on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The vessel capsized in waves of up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular holiday spot, the island's port authority told Antara.

Indonesian rescue teams were looking for the missing family, Spain's foreign ministry told Reuters.

