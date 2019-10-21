Speaker Asadov to lead Azerbaijani delegation at European summit of Presidents of Parliament in Strasbourg

Speaker Asadov to lead Azerbaijani delegation at European summit of Presidents of Parliament in Strasbourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents of Parliament from the 47 Council of Europe member states and many partner, observer and neighboring countries will be meeting in Strasbourg on 24 and 25 October for a European parliamentary summit. Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov will also attend the event, AZERTAC reported.

Some 60 Presidents, together with 300 other delegates, are expected to attend the conference, organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The summit will focus on three key issues: “Our Common European Home”: the next 70 years,” “Implementing the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals: contribution by parliaments” and “Women in politics and in the public discourse – what role can national parliaments play in combating the increasing level of harassment and hate speech towards female politicians and parliamentarians.

PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric will give the opening addresses.

The first conference was held in 1975. This event is held every two years, alternately in Strasbourg and in a capital of a Council of Europe member state.

News.Az

News.Az