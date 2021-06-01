Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis gives interview to Pakistani TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the media representatives covering the Second General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Co-Operation Organisation (PAECO) and gave an interview to the Pakistani television on June 1, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AzerTag.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underlined the significance of the current event while answering the journalists’ questions. The Speaker thanked Pakistan for hosting such a tremendous session, adding that there were considerable opportunities to be tapped within this Organisation. Speaker Gafarova mentioned that Azerbaijan would be the third country to host a gathering of the members of the PAECO after Pakistan and Afghanistan.

