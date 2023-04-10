Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Ambassador of Hungary discuss co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma, the parliament told News.az.

Greeting the ambassador, Sahiba Gafarova wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the bilateral diplomatic relations turned thirty last year, Sahiba Gafarova said that the cooperation between the two countries had been progressing dynamically and reached the stage of strategic partnership throughout those years. She stressed the special role in this of the two states’ leaders’ reciprocal visits and meetings as well as of the documents inked so far. In this regard, she mentioned the signing of the Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Hungary on January 30 this year.

Gafarova recalled fondly her own official visit to Hungary in 2021 and the meetings held during it as she was talking about the inter-parliamentary links. She noted that the visit contributed to the further expansion of the connections between the two legislatures. Sahiba Gafarova added that the friendship groups in the legislatures are bridging them.

In addition, during the conversation, Sahiba Gafarova spoke about the current situation in the region after Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020.

The ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma thanked for the meeting, underlined parliamentary diplomacy’s ever-growing importance in modern times, and highlighted the essential input of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups in furthering the progress of the relations between the two friendly countries and strategic partners.

"Friendship groups operating in the parliaments of Hungary and Azerbaijan, which have friendly and strategic partnerships, are important in terms of developing our ties. Our MPs successfully cooperate in international parliamentary organizations and support each other in the interests of our countries. Growing cooperation with the Turkic world as part of the Organization of Turkic States, where Hungary has observer status, will serve to further strengthen the positions of our countries," he said.

Then, at the meeting, an exchange of opinions took place on other issues of mutual interest.

