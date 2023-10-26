Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits monument to Heydar Aliyev in Ankara (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova visited the monument to the great leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara as part of the official visit to Türkiye, News.azreports.

Gafarova paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid a wreath in front of the monument erected in the park.

The Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara was established in 2004. In 2012, a major reconstruction was carried out in the park, which is one of the beautiful corners of the Turkish capital.





News.Az