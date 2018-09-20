Yandex metrika counter

Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament, AzerTag reports.

Binali Yildirim was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

