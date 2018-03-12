Special Co-ordinator nominated for the OSCE short-term observer team to the presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nilza Sena has been nominated by the PA President to be the Special Co-ordinator for the OSCE short-term observer team to the early presidential election in Azerbaijan on 11 April.

She is meeting in Baku with a range of election stakeholders, as well as the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission in the country, APA reports. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly expects to deploy an observer mission for the 11 April vote.

“I am honored to serve the OSCE in my future function as Special Co-ordinator for the upcoming presidential election. I see this visit as a useful exercise,” Sena said. “I look forward to lending my personal contribution and experience to Azerbaijan and to the OSCE.”

On Tuesday, Sena will continue her round of meetings with election stakeholders and members of the PA delegation will participate in a conference on “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road.” The conference is organized by Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Silk Road Support Group.

