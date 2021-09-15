Special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan continue joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises held with the servicemen of Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan are underway, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Special Forces Units successfully accomplished the tasks of infiltration behind imaginary enemy lines by land, sea air, as well as an ambush, invasion, amphibious, and airborne training in addition to the beneficial exchange of experience in the next stage of the exercises.

News.Az