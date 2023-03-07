Special report on liberated Azerbaijani territories sent to international organizations: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special report was prepared and sent to international organizations based on the results of the fact-finding missions carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office in the liberated Fuzuli, Zangilan and Aghdam districts of Azerbaijan, the country’s human rights commissioner, Sabina Aliyeva, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Ombudsperson Aliyeva on Tuesday presented an annual report of Azerbaijan’s human rights commissioner in Milli Majlis.

She recalled that an appeal on the discovery of the mass grave in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district was also sent to international organizations.

“The appeal addressed to international organizations states that the mass grave discovered in the village of Edilli, which hold the remains of a dozen Azerbaijanis whose hands and feet were bound with wire and rope, and those human remains belong to Azerbaijani prisoners of war, which were tortured to death,” Aliyeva added.

News.Az