Special Session of UN General Assembly is remarkable success for Member States of NAM - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

As we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations which remains the central multilateral forum for addressing pressing global issues and challenges, we note with regret the emergence of many new areas of concern, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.

“These concerns necessitate the renewal of our collective commitment to the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpin the Charter of the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the head of state said.

“A good testament to this was overwhelming support by the UN Member States for the initiative to convene the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic put forward by the Non-Aligned Movement. It constitutes, among others, the remarkable success for the Member States of NAM since this year also marks the 65th anniversary of the adoption of Bandung Declaration which envisaged the promotion of international cooperation for the common prosperity and well-being of all. In this connection, I would like to express on behalf of the Movement our sincere gratitude for the support extended by the UN Member States and the President of the General Assembly,” the head of state said.

News.Az