Spurs crush Timberwolves 133-95 to level series

Stephon Castle led San Antonio in scoring with 21 points, while De'Aaron Fox contributed 16 points, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Spurs shot 50% from the field and connected on 41% of their 3-point attempts in a commanding performance. It marked San Antonio’s highest-scoring playoff game since a 145-105 series-clinching victory over Denver on May 4, 1983.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. each finished with 12 points.

Edwards once again came off the bench as the Timberwolves continued to manage his playing time in only his second game since returning from a hyperextended left knee.

Games 3 and 4 of the series will take place Friday and Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Spurs responded strongly after their Game 1 defeat, with Wembanyama taking a far more aggressive approach offensively from the opening minutes.

The loss became the most lopsided postseason defeat in Timberwolves franchise history, surpassing their previous 30-point playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 29, 2003.

The outcome was effectively decided early in the fourth quarter, when both teams emptied their benches with San Antonio comfortably ahead 104-66 and 10 minutes still remaining.

After struggling in Game 1, where Wembanyama and Fox combined for just 21 points on 10-of-31 shooting, the pair recovered impressively in Game 2 by shooting 12-for-25 from the field together.

The All-Star duo scored the Spurs’ first 11 points as San Antonio quickly surged to a 29-point advantage during the opening half.

Although the Spurs missed their first three shots, Wembanyama ignited the offense with an explosive right-handed dunk through the lane to score the game’s opening basket.

Minnesota managed only 35 points in the first half, shooting just 29.8% from the field before halftime while making only 2 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc as the deficit grew to 25 points.

Spurs rookie Carter Bryant energized the crowd with a two-handed slam for his first points of the series, before Wembanyama followed with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-26 midway through the second quarter.

Consecutive dunks by Dylan Harper and Castle highlighted an 11-0 Spurs run that stretched the margin to 59-34.

San Antonio also continued its strong run of consistency, having not suffered back-to-back losses since consecutive defeats to Minnesota and Oklahoma City Thunder in mid-January.