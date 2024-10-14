Sri Lanka eyes to join BRICS
Sri Lanka will apply to join the BRICS group, News.Az reports citing the Sri Lankan newspaper The Morning.
"The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the country will submit a formal application for BRICS membership. This application indicates Sri Lanka's intention to strengthen ties with developing economies and diversify international relations," the newspaper notes.
According to it, the application will be submitted at the BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 23-24.
