Sri Lanka outclass Oman in T20 World Cup clash

The 2014 champions posted 225-5 — the highest total of the tournament so far — before limiting Oman to 120-9 for their second win of the campaign, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Under pressure after a difficult run of form since regaining the captaincy late last year, Shanaka promoted himself up the order and delivered in emphatic fashion. He blasted a 19-ball fifty, peppering the stands with five sixes and two fours on a batting-friendly surface.

Earlier, Pavan Rathnayake and Kusal Mendis laid the groundwork with fluent half-centuries, combining for a 94-run partnership for the third wicket.

“After the last game, the manner in which I was dismissed, it was disappointing,” Rathnayake said. “I wanted to make it count today, and glad I was able to score a half-century. Pallekele is always good for batting and I enjoyed the outing. More importantly, the team is one more step closer to the second round.”

Kamindu Mendis added late impetus, following up his cameo against Ireland with an unbeaten 19 off just seven balls, including one four and two sixes.

Oman never seriously threatened the daunting target and slumped to their second defeat of the tournament.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nadeem fought a lone battle, finishing unbeaten on 53 to become the oldest player, at 43, to score a half-century in T20 World Cup history.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers ensured there was no comeback. Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera shared the new ball and claimed two wickets each to keep Oman under constant pressure.

“We are a better side than what we showed today,” Nadeem said. “On this pitch we should have kept them for 180, but 225 was too much. We have had two bad games now and it feels disappointing.”