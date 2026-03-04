Sri Lanka rescues 30 from distressed Iranian ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka’s military has rescued at least 30 people from a sinking Iranian ship near the country’s waters, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan navy launched a rescue mission after receiving a distress call from the Iranian vessel, a defense ministry spokesperson confirmed earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local media reported the incident occurred off the coast of Galle in southern Sri Lanka, with the injured transported to a nearby hospital.

Herath did not provide further details but said Sri Lanka would take “appropriate action” regarding the incident.

