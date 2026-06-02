Measles cases in Japan surpass 500, nearing 2019 level

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The number of measles cases reported in Japan this year has reached 511, approaching the 2019 total of 744, according to a national research institute on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The figure has already exceeded the preliminary total of 265 recorded in 2025, according to the Japan Institute for Health Security.

As measles is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is advising anyone who suspects infection to contact medical institutions by phone before visiting.

Weekly infections exceeded 60 cases nationwide in April, before declining to 30 or fewer per week following the Golden Week holidays, the ministry said.

Authorities estimate that about 70 percent of infections were acquired within Japan, although the virus is believed to have been introduced through foreign visitors and Japanese travelers returning from abroad. The World Health Organization declared Japan measles-free in 2015.

Measles is an airborne disease that can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose roughly 10 days after exposure. In some cases, it can lead to severe complications, including encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is given in two doses. In Japan, children typically receive the first dose at age one and the second in the year before entering elementary school, though some age groups may have received only one dose.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urged the public to take precautions, saying, “We strongly urge people planning to travel overseas, as well as those born before April 2000 who are particularly likely not to have received the routine two-dose vaccinations, to check their medical history and vaccination records and consider getting vaccinated.”

News.Az