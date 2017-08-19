Stabbing attack in Russia's Surgut leaves 8 people injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unidentified man was stabbing people in the center of the Russian city of Surgut on Saturday, Sputnik reports citing the country’s Investigative Committee.

“On August 19, 2017, around 11:20 local time an unidentified man armed with a knife, was moving along the central streets in the city of Surgut and attacking passers-by. He injured eight people. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of different severity,” said the Investigative Committee.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. The attacker was eliminated. A criminal case was initiated under the article “attempted murder.”

At present, investigators and criminologists of the regional Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the accident. The circumstances, motives, as well as the personality of the attacker, are yet to be clarified.

News.Az

