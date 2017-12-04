Staff reshuffle in Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Staff changes were made in the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, Trend reports.

Faig Shahbazov, director general of the HR department of the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, was dismissed, said a message posted on the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry's website.

Currently, Junior Tax Service Advisor Elmaddin Suleymanov serves as acting director general of the HR department.

Shahbazov has served as director of the HR department since October 2011. He has been working in the ministry since 2000. There is no information on his appointment to the new post yet.

News.Az

