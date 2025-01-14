Starbucks to end open-access rule for North American cafes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starbucks has announced it will reverse its policy allowing people to use its cafes in North America without making a purchase.

The changes, which are set to come into force from 27 January, are a U-turn from a policy introduced six years ago that allowed people to linger in Starbucks outlets and use their toilets without making a purchase, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The move is part of the "back to Starbucks" strategy - a plan announced by the firm's new boss as he tries to tackle flagging sales.The world's biggest coffee chain says its new code of conduct - which also addresses harassment and bans smoking and outside alcohol - aims to make its stores more welcoming."Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct... is a practical step that helps us prioritise our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes", a Starbucks spokesperson told BBC News."These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks."The company said the new rules will be displayed at every store and staff will be instructed to ask anyone who violates the code of conduct to leave. That includes allowing employees to call the police when necessary.In 2018, Starbucks decided to allow free access to its coffee shops and toilets after the controversial arrest of two men at one of its Philadelphia cafes.Other changes set to be introduced later this month include offering one free refill of hot or iced coffee for customers who buy a drink to consume on the premises.Starbucks has been trying to boost flagging sales as it grappled with a backlash to price increases and boycotts sparked by the Israel-Gaza war.Brian Niccol, who previously headed the Mexican food chain Chipotle, was brought into Starbucks last year to help turn the business around.Mr Niccol has been trying to improve the customer experience at Starbucks' cafes by revamping its menus and coffee shops.

News.Az