Starlink restores service after brief outage affecting thousands

Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, is back online for most users following a brief outage on Monday.

The number of U.S. users reporting issues dropped below 1,000 by 1:15 a.m. ET (0515 GMT), down from a peak of over 43,000. Downdetector tracks outages by aggregating reports from multiple sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Starlink’s official website had briefly reported an outage early Monday, stating: “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating.” The notice has since been removed.

The outage also affected Ukraine, where Starlink terminals play a critical role in battlefield communications and drone operations. Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, reported that the disruption impacted the entire frontline starting at 07:28 local time (0428 GMT), though service began returning about 30 minutes later. Ukraine currently operates more than 50,000 Starlink terminals, officials say.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, provides internet via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, serving users in remote areas and conflict zones worldwide. SpaceX has not yet commented on the cause of the outage.

 


News.Az 

