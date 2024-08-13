+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant development, units from the "North" military group have successfully captured a Starlink station during an operation against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of the Kursk region. The operation also resulted in the elimination of four Ukrainian soldiers, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.The Ministry detailed that the assault was initiated after reconnaissance, conducted with the help of UAVs, revealed the presence of AFU militants in a forested area. Following the reconnaissance report, the command ordered an assault on the identified position. The operation led to the successful neutralization of four Ukrainian servicemen and the seizure of the Starlink station.This event marks a notable success for the "North" group in the ongoing military operations in the region.

News.Az