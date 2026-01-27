Starmer to visit China in first UK PM trip since 2018

Starmer is set to arrive in China on Wednesday at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Amid a turbulent international situation and as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the UK need to maintain communication and enhance cooperation. This serves global peace, stability and development,” Guo said.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Starmer. The British prime minister is also scheduled to meet Li Qiang and China’s top legislator Zhao Leji, Guo added.

Starmer will also travel to Shanghai as part of his itinerary.

The visit will be the first by a UK prime minister to China since 2018, when former premier Theresa May visited Beijing.

Since Starmer’s Labour Party came to power in 2024, senior officials from both countries have exchanged visits over the past year. These have included trips by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the UK and by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to China.

Starmer’s visit also follows the Labour government’s decision, despite domestic criticism, to approve the construction of a new complex for the Chinese Embassy in London.

The trip comes at a time of heightened international tensions, including disputes over US tariffs and the administration of US President Donald Trump expressing ambitions to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

The UK was the first major Western country to recognize the People’s Republic of China in 1950, and bilateral relations were elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in May 2004, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Trade ties between the two countries remain significant, with bilateral trade reaching $98.36 billion in 2024. China and the UK have also established several high-level dialogue mechanisms, including the Annual Prime Minister’s Meeting, the Economic and Financial Dialogue, the Strategic Dialogue, and the High-Level People-to-People Dialogue.