“Start it UP, Keep it UP” project wins grant competition of Erasmus+

In partnership with organizations from 5 countries, NAYORA coordinated the project namely "Start it UP, Keep it UP"

During training representatives of 6 countries 24 mentors on social entrepreneurship participated at trainings about “Monetization of the idea”, “Effective working with Mentees” and “Situation analysis”.

Throughout this programme mentees from each country shared their experiences on panel discussions and discussed suggestions for being more effective on field of mentoring.

On the last days of training course attendees visited sustainable social businesses at Thessaloniki and learned their experiences.

There is thought of representative of Azerbaijan Isa Zeynal: “Social businesses play the role of natural solver of social problems on society at world. Learning these practices from various countries will be helpful for improvement of social entrepreneurship in our country”.

“Start it UP, Keep it UP” is continuing since February 2019, and participants from Croatia and North Macedonia attended on trainings about social entrepreneurship at previous sessions. As the next and last stage of project participants will attend “International Social Entrepreneurship Forum” in Baku on 5-10 April 2020.

