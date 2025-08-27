Starting lineups for "Qarabağ" and "Ferencváros" announced – Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

The starting lineups have been announced for the UEFA Champions League play-off stage return match between "Qarabağ" and "Ferencváros" (Hungary), which will take place in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to UEFA’s official website, the teams will take to the field today at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:45 with the following lineups:

Qarabağ:

99. Mateusz Kochalski, 2. Mateus Silva, 13. Bahlul Mustafazade, 81. Kevin Medina, 44. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 20. Kadi Borges, 35. Pedro Bicalho, 8. Marko Janković, 10. Abdullah Zubir (c), 15. Leandro Andrade, 90. Nariman Akhundzade.

Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov.

Ferencváros:

90. Dénes Dibusz, 3. Stefan Gartenmann, 28. Toon Raemaekers, 22. Gábor Saláti, 25. Cebrail Makreckis, 64. Levi, 23. Bence Etvös, 36. Gavriel Kanichovski, 47. Callum O’Duda, 75. Lenny Joseph, 19. Barnabás Varga.

Head coach: Robbie Keane.

News.Az