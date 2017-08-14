State Secretary of Czech Foreign Ministry arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Petr Gajdušek visiting Azerbaijan on August 14, 2017, has met Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov.

During the meeting the participants considered the current state of relations between the two countries, hailed the current level of their cooperation. The parties also exchanged views on the Czech and Azerbaijani legislation, especially the articles about diplomatic service.

They also discussed the issues of state service, as well as training and retraining of diplomats, along with the ways of expanding cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

