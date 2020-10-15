State Security Service advises citizens to remain cautious

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the information received by the State Security Service (SSS), the special services of Armenia, in order to hide a series of defeats of its army on the front, intend to repeat the bloody terrorist acts committed in the late 80s and 90s in Baku and other regions of our country by carrying out terrorist-provocative and other sabotage acts in places of mass gathering and in public transport of large cities of Azerbaijan, the Public relations department of the SSS told News.Az.

"Armenia is the state supporting terrorism at government level and implementing terrorist actions. Currently, the terrorists brought from the Middle Eastern countries serve in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces and special service agencies.

We call on citizens to be vigilant without disrupting their daily life and working regime and without being plunged in panic, to report to the State Security Service, as well as to local police and other law enforcement agencies by the phone number (012) 4059999 the information about suspicious persons, actions and items on the territories where they live.

At the same time, taking into consideration the activation of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA in the recent times, we recommend the diplomatic representations and diplomatic personnel of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, the Diaspora representatives and the companies related to our country and their employees to be vigilant and to appeal to law enforcement agencies of the countries where they settled if they observe suspicious cases," the information reads.

News.Az

News.Az