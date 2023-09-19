State Security Service: Joint operational and investigative measures on criminal case committed by Armenian armed forces are underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On September 19, at about 04:30, a KamAZ vehicle carrying the employees of Azerbaijan’s Internal Affairs Ministry on the 58th km of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road along the territory of the Khojavend district, was blown up by a mine planted by an Armenian sabotage group operating in the peacekeepers’ temporary deployment zone. The incident occurred in a newly built tunnel in the village of Taghaverd, Khojavend district,” head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Tamerlan Rahimov said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“As a result of the terrorist act, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Jamalzade Asim Knyaz, born on February 5, 1994, Shirinov Ramil Arif, born on July 8, 1987, Mahmudov Seymur Elsevar, born on July 12, 1991 and Zamanov Khazar Azer, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene.

The joint operational and investigative measures on the criminal case are underway,” Rahimov added.

News.Az