Statement by Armenian MFA’s rep contradicts to rules of diplomatic etiquette, Baku says

The reception of the Azerbaijani envoy to Belarus by the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko is a rare case and an exception to the diplomatic protocol, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

She was commenting on the statement made by the spokesperson of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, who assessed discussion at the meeting between the president of Belarus and the Azerbaijani envoy regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as an “incorrect” step.

“First of all, the reception of Azerbaijani envoy to Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko is a rare case and an exception to the diplomatic protocol, and this is a manifestation of the high level of development of relations and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and Belarus,” Abdullayeva said. “The expected visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Belarus will give an additional impetus to the further development of bilateral relations and will further strengthen the friendship between our countries. Regarding the statement by the spokesperson of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, such judgments in relation to the head of state contradict the rules of diplomatic etiquette and protocol.”

Abdullayeva added that within the CSTO, the allied states should be cautious when using such expressions.

