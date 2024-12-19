Steam faces widespread outage, millions unable to access platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Steam servers are currently down, leaving millions of customers unable to access the platform’s Winter Sale.

The Steam server status makes grim reading for fans, who have complained about not being able to access the storefront, News.az reports, citing foreign media. Independent website Down Detector has received thousands of reports that Steam isn't working.The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.The Down Detector outage map shows that the Steam issues are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US.Daily Express has been able to access the storefront, but not any individual game page or wishlist.Likewise, the homepage appears to be flitting between the Steam Winter Sale and the regular menu without any advertising.Customers have taken to social media to express their frustrations at the server issues, which couldn't have happened at a worst time.One user on X writes: "Mmm gotta love my Steam wishlist breaking on the day of a major sale."Another writes: "Steam down RIGHT when I realise the winter sale started... devastated."Valve is yet to officially address the issue, which is probably a simple matter of too many users attempting to access the store at the same time.The company is usually pretty quick to react to this sort of thing, so expect Steam to be back online shortly.

News.Az