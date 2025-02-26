Stocks up: Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures jump ahead of Nvidia earnings report

US stock futures climbed on open as Wall Street braces for the release of Nvidia's (NVDA) fourth quarter earnings report.

Futures attached to the S&P 500 (ES=F) rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures climbed 0.4%, and futures for the Dow (YM=F) rose 0.2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nvidia is set to release its highly anticipated earnings report after the bell on Wednesday. Investors are eager to get a sense of how much revenue the company has generated from its Blackwell line of chips.

But traders in recent days have also become anxious about how tariff threats and export controls could impact the chip giant. Nvidia stock slid 2.8% on Tuesday, but saw a 1.2% pop in aftermarket moves.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) stock experienced a dramatic rally after the bell once the company met a deadline from the Nasdaq to submit delayed regulatory filings in order to avoid delisting.

The extent of President Donald Trump's tariff plans also continued to take shape with the president directing the US to study imposing levies on copper.

On Wednesday, Stellantis (STLA), Lowe's (LOW), and Salesforce (CRM) will report their quarterly earnings.

News.Az