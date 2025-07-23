Stokes wins toss, England opts to bowl first in 4th test against India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ben Stokes won his fourth consecutive toss of the series and chose to bowl first as England faced India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

India made three changes, bringing in Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and debutant Anshul Kamboj for Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, and Akash Deep. England, already 2-1 up in the five-match series, reintroduced spinner Liam Dawson—his first Test in eight years—in place of the injured Shoaib Bashir, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India’s captain Shubman Gill criticized England earlier this week for “unsporting behavior” during the third Test at Lord’s, which England won by 22 runs. A victory here would seal the series for England.

Lineups:

England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Smith, Dawson, Woakes, Carse, Archer.

India: Jaiswal, Rahul, Sudharsan, Gill (c), Pant, Jadeja, Sundar, Thakur, Kamboj, Bumrah, Siraj.

News.Az