Storm kills 5 in Gaza and East Jerusalem

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Heavy rain and strong winds swept Gaza and Israel on Tuesday, killing five people. In Gaza City, three people—including a woman and a child—died when a wedding hall on the beachfront collapsed. Another woman was killed after a wall fell west of the city.

Gaza Civil Defense warned that buildings are no longer safe amid ongoing storms, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In East Jerusalem, a woman in her 50s died in flooding after being struck by a heavy object in her home. Rescue teams used boats to help at least 10 people trapped on flooded roads. Winds reached over 100 kph in multiple areas.


