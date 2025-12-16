Storm topples 40-metre Statue of Liberty replica in Brazil - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A nearly 40-metre-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed after a severe storm struck the Brazilian city of Guaiba on Monday afternoon.

Authorities and the company that owned the statue confirmed that no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

📹 A replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed in #Brazil due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/OUQFGePio6 — News.Az (@news_az) December 16, 2025

The intense winds struck the statue, installed in the parking lot of a Havan retail megastore near a fast-food outlet, as a line of storms moved across southern Brazil. Footage showed the towering bust leaning under the force of the wind before it fell and broke apart, with the head crushed upon impact.

The replica, measuring around 114 feet (35 metres) in height, was one of several similar structures outside Havan stores across Brazil. Company officials stated that only the upper section, approximately 24 metres (78 feet), was damaged, while the 11-metre (36-foot) pedestal remained intact.

Havan confirmed that the statue had been in place since the store opened in 2020 and held the required technical certification. The area was immediately cordoned off to protect customers and staff, and specialist teams were sent to remove debris within hours.

Guaiba’s mayor, Marcelo Maranata, said there were no casualties and commended the swift response. Local teams collaborated with state Civil Defence officials to secure the perimeter and inspect nearby areas for damage.

The incident occurred around 3 pm during the storm. Weather authorities reported wind gusts exceeding 90 kmph. The state Civil Defence had previously issued severe weather warnings for the metropolitan area, alerting residents to strong winds and heavy rain through emergency messages.

