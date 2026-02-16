Strevan Gajić: Serbia–Azerbaijan ties on steady rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yesterday’s visit of Ilham Aliyev to Serbia highlighted the steady upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Baku and Belgrade. High-level political contacts remain a key driver of cooperation, providing fresh momentum for strategic projects and reinforcing the broader framework of partnership between the two countries.

Against this backdrop, Stevan Gajić, a Serbian political analyst and research fellow at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, shared his assessment of the evolution of Serbian–Azerbaijani relations over the past 15 years, highlighting their strategic depth and growing humanitarian dimension, News.Az reports.

“Over the last 15 years, beginning with the presidency of Boris Tadić, relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan have been steadily developing and remain on the rise,” Gajić said. “This is not a temporary alignment driven by short-term political circumstances, but a stable and strategically grounded partnership.”

According to Gajić, cooperation between the two countries has expanded across several key sectors. Energy remains one of the central pillars of the relationship, particularly in the context of Europe’s ongoing search for diversified energy routes. At the same time, collaboration in the military-industrial sphere has developed pragmatically and mutually beneficially. Strategic economic initiatives have further strengthened institutional ties and ensured long-term sustainability for the partnership.

Gajić also noted that in recent years the focus has increasingly shifted toward enhancing humanitarian and people-to-people contacts. Tourism, trade, and intercultural exchange are becoming central components of bilateral engagement.

In this regard, the launch of direct Belgrade–Baku flights stands out as one of the most significant and positive developments for citizens of both countries. Direct air connectivity facilitates business cooperation, simplifies travel, and deepens mutual interest between societies.

He added that Serbia is observing a national holiday today, noting that symbolic moments in diplomacy often contribute to fostering a constructive political atmosphere and strengthening dialogue.

Overall, Gajić believes that the presidential visit confirms that Serbian–Azerbaijani relations are not only stable but are entering a phase of deeper consolidation, in which strategic cooperation is increasingly complemented by expanding human connections.

