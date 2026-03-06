Strikes on Tehran target residences of Iran’s Supreme Leader and president - VIDEO

Powerful airstrikes targeted several high-level sites in Tehran, including the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader, the presidential residence and the Imam Ali Military Academy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Multiple explosions occurred across parts of the Iranian capital during the strikes.

The targeted locations reportedly included areas associated with Iran’s top leadership and key military institutions.

News.Az