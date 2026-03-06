Yandex metrika counter

Strikes on Tehran target residences of Iran’s Supreme Leader and president - VIDEO

  • Region
  • Share
Strikes on Tehran target residences of Iran’s Supreme Leader and president - VIDEO
Source: AP

Powerful airstrikes targeted several high-level sites in Tehran, including the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader, the presidential residence and the Imam Ali Military Academy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Multiple explosions occurred across parts of the Iranian capital during the strikes.

The targeted locations reportedly included areas associated with Iran’s top leadership and key military institutions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      