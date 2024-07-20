Strong ties in the region allowed us to overcome most of our economic problems - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

We've chosen the way of independence, de facto and de jure, independent foreign policy, self-sufficient economies, fruitful cooperation with those partners who want to cooperate with us. Of course, reliance on domestic sources of potential income, in combination with strong ties in the region, allowed us to overcome most of our economic problems, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”, News.az reports.

“We just decided to do our homework, to concentrate on our country, on our people, and not pay attention to who said what in the European Parliament or in the Council of Europe. We are absolutely indifferent to that,” the head of state mentioned.

