Stunning view from inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa - VIDEO

A video shot by the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing captured the eerily serene eye of Hurricane Melissa as it slowly churned toward Jamaica on Sunday.

The Hurricane Hunters work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to “help forecasters make accurate predictions during a hurricane and help hurricane researchers achieve a better understanding of storm processes,” according to their official website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“From a crew member on yesterday’s Teal 74 mission into now-Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. As clear of an eye as you will see in the Atlantic basin,” Jeremy DeHart, who posted the video and is himself a former Hurricane Hunter, wrote on X.

From a crewmember on yesterday's Teal 74 mission into now-Category 5 Hurricane #Melissa. As clear of an eye as you will see in the Atlantic basin. pic.twitter.com/5tktvvrIR1 — Jeremy DeHart (@JeremyDeHartWX) October 27, 2025

