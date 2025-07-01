Su-34 jet crashes in western Russia - UPDATED
Photo: Russia's Defense Ministry
A Su-34 jet has crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region during a scheduled training flight, with both crew members surviving the mishap, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At about 1 p.m. Moscow time today, a Su-34 aircraft crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region during a scheduled training flight. As it approached for landing, a failure occurred in the release system of one of the landing gear struts. The crew made several attempts to repair the malfunction in flight, but the situation did not change. At the command of the flight director, the crew took the airplane to a safe location and ejected," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
A search and rescue team is heading to the crash site to take the crew to the base, according to the statement.
"According to information from the scene, both crew members are alive. The aircraft was not carrying a load of ammunition during the flight. The plane went down in a deserted area. No damage has been done on the ground," the ministry said.
A commission from the Russian Aerospace Force is on its way to the crash site.
***
17:13
A military aircraft, tentatively identified as a Su-27 fighter jet, crashed near the city of Kulebaki in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region.
Both pilots ejected safely; one has been found while the search for the second pilot continues, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
Separately, on June 28 at around 14:20 Moscow time, a Yak-18T aircraft crashed near the village of Panovo, close to Kolomna. The plane reportedly suffered engine failure, causing it to enter a steep dive before crashing.
The Telegram channel Mash reported that the Yak-18T, registration number 0856, did not have a valid flight certificate and belonged to a private pilot.
At the time of the crash, the plane was being flown by an acquaintance of the owner.
An investigation has been launched following the crash.
News.Az