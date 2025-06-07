Sudden river surge in Colombia capsizes rafts, leaves several missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A sudden surge in the Guejar River in central Colombia capsized four rafts and a kayak on Friday, leaving several people missing, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

The surge occurred in the municipality of Mesetas, in the department of Meta. Rescue operations are ongoing, with support from local authorities, firefighters from nearby towns and aerial assistance from the Colombian Aerospace Force, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The missing people were reportedly taking part in recreational activities when the river suddenly swelled.

Videos shared on social media suggest that over 20 people may have been affected, although officials said the number is still being verified.

News.Az