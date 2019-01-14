Suhail al-Mazrui: OPEC+ to cover in Baku impact of production cut deal on market

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is going to raise the matter of impact of the production cut deal on the oil market in Baku this February, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The statement was made by UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrui in an interview for Emirates News Agency.

"At its upcoming February’s meeting in Azerbaijan the OPEC+ Ministerial Committee will consider the commitment to the rate of oil production cuts agreed between the OPEC states and non-cartel countries, led by Russia," the minister emphasized.

He pointed out that during this meeting the ministers will determine the impact of production cuts on the oil markets to ensure the balance between supply and demand.

News.Az

