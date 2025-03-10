Surfer missing after suspected shark attack in Western Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A surfer is missing following a suspected shark attack in remote Western Australia.

The incident happened on the state’s south coast about midday on Monday, about 60km east of Esperance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Surf Lifesaving WA issued an alert saying a possible shark bite incident had been reported, about 12.25pm AWST.

Fisheries officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development are investigating.

The incident happened at the Duke of Orleans Bay. The bay is on a remote stretch of coast, next to a caravan park, more than 650km east-southeast of Perth.

The West Australian reported a surfer was in distress shortly after a shark was seen.

A surfboard was found but the surfer was not located, The West reported.

The area is popular with surfers, and snorkellers and scuba divers. The nearest town is Esperance, about 60km west.

Three people have been killed by sharks in waters near the Duke of Orleans Bay since 2017. A 15-year-old boy lost his right leg above the knee to a sharkbite in 2006 at the next bay west.

News.Az