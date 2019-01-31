Survey: Azerbaijan - most reliable partner, close friend of Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the most reliable partner, close friend and a fraternal country for Turkey, Trend reports referring to the results of a survey conducted by the research center "Türkiye Sosyal-Siyasal Eğilimler Araştırması (TSSEA)".

The survey showed that 63.6 percent of the Turkish population considers Azerbaijan the most reliable partner and close friend of Turkey.

The survey also indicated that 81.9 percent of Turkey’s population considers the US to be a real and most dangerous threat to their country.

"At the same time, 58.7 percent of Turkey’s population advocate partnership with NATO," the survey read.

The survey notes that danger of terror, and the solution of such problems as inflation of the Turkish lira and unemployment most of all interested the citizens of Turkey in 2018.

"Turkish citizens trust the gendarmerie most of all," the survey read.

