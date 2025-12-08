Yandex metrika counter

Suspect held after shooting report at Oslo Mall

  • World
  • Share
Suspect held after shooting report at Oslo Mall
Photo: Lemonde

Norwegian police say a suspected gunman has been apprehended after reports of a shooting at a shopping centre in Oslo on Monday.

Authorities said they are searching the premises for any potential victims and to determine whether others were involved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident was first reported in the afternoon, and police have not yet released details on injuries or the motive.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      