Suspect held after shooting report at Oslo Mall
- 08 Dec 2025 14:25
- 08 Dec 2025 14:41
- 1042382
- World
Photo: Lemonde
Norwegian police say a suspected gunman has been apprehended after reports of a shooting at a shopping centre in Oslo on Monday.
Authorities said they are searching the premises for any potential victims and to determine whether others were involved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The incident was first reported in the afternoon, and police have not yet released details on injuries or the motive.