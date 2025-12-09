Suspected drones spotted over French Military base

+ ↺ − 16 px

Suspected drones were observed flying over a French military intelligence base on three separate nights last month, the French Air and Space Force said on Tuesday. The sightings are part of growing concerns about drone incursions over sensitive sites in France.

French prosecutors recently opened an investigation into drones suspected of flying over a nuclear submarine base on the Atlantic coast. The first sighting at the Creil base, which houses an intelligence training center, occurred on November 26, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A unit responded to the drones, though it is unclear whether they were neutralized. Helicopters arrived only after the drones had left. Poor weather on November 28 and 30 made it difficult to confirm if further sightings were drones or commercial aircraft.

Authorities said the site remains fully operational and no damage occurred. An investigation is ongoing, but any foreign link is considered premature.

News.Az